Artificial intelligence got you freaked out? Watch these movies to feel better (or totally validated)

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Based on who you talk to, artificial intelligence (AI) is either going to save the world or destroy it.

While Hollywood is in the midst of a writers’ strike, in part due to concern over AI, we have put together a list of some of the films you can watch to remind you of the power (and potential dangers) of technology.

Because who doesn’t want to binge watch as a way to self-soothe?

“WALL-E”

Let’s start with one that tugs at the heartstrings.

This 2008 film combines science fiction with computer animation and romance to tell the tale of a solitary robot whose job it is to collect trash on 22nd century Earth, which has been decimated by pollution and deserted.

WALL-E falling in love with another robot leads to all types of action and a feel-good film for the whole family. (It’s also offers a great reminder to look away from screens more often.)

“The Mitchells vs. the Machines”

Speaking of fun for the whole family, this 2021 animated film is about a dysfunctional family who tries to save the world from a revolution of robots during a road trip.

If that doesn’t sound like summer time, nothing does.

“Minority Report”

This one is definitely darker.

What do you get when you mix the acting of Tom Cruise with the directing of Steven Spielberg and a movie losely based on the writing of famed author Philip K. Dick?

The result is the 2002 sc-fi blockbuster, set in a world where technology can predict murders before they happen and nab the murderers before the deed is done.

“The Matrix”

Possibly the most famous movie on this list, the 1999 original kicked off a franchise starring Keanu Reeves as cybercriminal and programmer, Neo, living in a world where robots dominate.

Naturally, this happened after said robots revolted against humans because isn’t that what folks are worried about thanks to being a frequent theme in such films?

“WarGames”

Technology bringing us to the precipice of nuclear destruction is another common movie theme (as well as a real-life concern.)

In this 1983 sci-fi thriller, Matthew Broderick stars as a hacker who finds his way into a supercomputer that attempts to kick off war with the Soviet Union.

“M3GAN”

This one definitely won’t ease your concerns about AI.

A doll with artificial intelligence leans into the very human emotions of jealousy and anger to deal with anyone she believes is coming between her and her human companion.

Scary sci-fi is double the trouble, double the pleasure – again depending upon the audience.

“The Terminator”

No self respecting AI list would be complete without the granddaddy of them all.

Arnold Schwarzenegger stars as a cyborg assassin who travels back from the future in an attempt to kill a woman who will later give birth to a son that grows up to save mankind from a hostile form of artificial intelligence.

From the signature line “I’ll be back” to a franchise of sequels, this 1984 film is a huge part of the pop culture zeitgeist.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.