Andy Cohen and John Mayer are ‘in love’

John Mayer and Andy Cohen attend Cohen's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2022.
By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Andy Cohen and his bestie John Mayer are super close, but not like some people want to believe.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show,” Stern asked Cohen about his friendships with Mayer, noting that the singer is mentioned quite a few times in Cohen’s new book, “The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up.”

“I am in love with John Mayer,” Cohen said. “We are in love with each other.”

Stern pointed out that the pair go on camping trips together and asked the Bravo host/producer to swear on the lives of his young children, Benjamin and Lucy, that there has never been anything sexual between him and Mayer, which Cohen did.

It’s not the first time Cohen has quashed speculation that he and Mayer are more than just friends.

In 2018, he denied to CNN that they were dating.

“Listen, we have a very sweet friendship, and we are together all the time,” Cohen said. “I think that I was not surprised because we also have a great love for each other. So, it just seems like the obvious assumption.”

CNN has reached out to Mayer for comment.

