Bebe Rexha shares photo and says ‘I’m good’ after she was hit in the head by a phone on stage

By Marianne Garvey and Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Bebe Rexha has shared an update after she was rushed off stage at her concert in New York City when someone threw a cell phone that hit her in the head on Sunday.

“I’m good,” Rexha wrote in the caption of two photos she posted to her Instagram page that showed a closeup of the injury the singer suffered to her eye.

According to People magazine, a man in attendance was subsequently arrested and charged with felony assault for using his cell phone as a weapon.

CNN has reached out to the New York Police Department for comment.

Video of the incident shared by concertgoers on social media, Rexha grabbed her face and fell to her knees after she was hit while the crew at the Rooftop at Pier 17 rushed to help her.

Rexha has been on her “Best F’n Night of My Life” tour since May.

One concertgoer took to Twitter to write about the incident, saying, “This is Bebe Rexha being rushed out of the concert venue here in NYC after someone threw a f—ing phone and hit her face as she was leaving the stage. We were all having a hell of a good time and so was Bebe, we were all having a blast, I mean who would even do that??? We hope you’re ok.”

Another said, “Absolutely great show ruined by a fan throwing their phone at @BebeRexha hopefully she is ok after that.”

Supporters came to the singer’s defense, with one writing, “bebe deserves so much BETTER like come on. we love you girl.”

Rexha has more concert stops in Philadelphia, Washington DC, Atlanta, Orlando and Houston.

CNN has reached out to representatives of Rexha for comment.

