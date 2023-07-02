Michael Imperioli forbids ‘bigots and homophobes’ from watching his work following Supreme Court ruling

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Actor Michael Imperioli has something to say about the Supreme Court’s Friday ruling in favor of a Christian web designer who refuses to create websites to celebrate same-sex weddings.

“I’ve decided to forbid bigots and homophobes from watching The Sopranos, The White Lotus, Goodfellas or any movie or tv show I’ve been in,” Imperioli said in the caption of a post on his Instagram page Saturday, adding “Thank you Supreme Court for allowing me to discriminate and exclude those who I don’t agree with and am opposed to. USA! USA!”

The actor, best known for his roles in the Emmy-winning HBO dramas “The Sopranos” and Season 2 of “The White Lotus,” posted a screenshot of a news report with a headline that read, “Supreme Court protects web designer who won’t do gay wedding websites.” (HBO and CNN are part of the same parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.)

On Friday, the final day of Pride month, the Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision ruled in favor of Lorie Smith, the Colorado-based web designer who refuses to create websites to celebrate same-sex weddings out of religious objections.

The decision was penned by Justice Neil Gorsuch, who was joined by the five other conservative Justices on the court. Justice Sonia Sotomayor penned a dissent joined by her liberal colleagues Justices Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson.

The ruling represents a devastating blow to LGBTQ protections, which have in recent years been bolstered by landmark decisions at the nation’s highest court, and will alarm critics who fear the current court is setting its sights on overturning the 2015 marriage case.

In the comments section, Imperioli continued to express his fury with the ruling by saying, “hate and ignorance is not a legitimate point of view.”

“America is becoming dumber by the minute,” he said in another comment.

