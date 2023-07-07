A trailer for the Bob Marley biopic has dropped. Here’s what we know

By Amy Woodyatt, CNN

(CNN) — A Bob Marley biopic is making its way to the big screen more than 40 years after his death – and a trailer just dropped.

Starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as the reggae legend and Lashana Lynch as his wife Rita Marley, “Bob Marley: One Love” explores Jamaican singer-songwriting legend Marley’s burgeoning success with The Wailers in a music feature film slated for release in January 2024.

The trailer, released Thursday, also touches on the aftermath of Marley’s survival of a 1976 assassination attempt, which was believed to have been politically motivated, and his subsequent return to the spotlight to headline the now famed “One Love” peace concert in Jamaica’s capital of Kingston.

Marley was just 36 when he died of a rare form of cancer in 1981.

It’s not Ben-Adir’s first time taking on the task of playing an icon: The actor has previously portrayed influential civil rights activist Malcom X in Regina King’s “One Night in Miami.”

Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, the film has had plenty of input from Marley’s estate. The late singer’s son Ziggy, daughter Cedella and his wife, Rita, are producers on the film, along with Brad Pitt, Robert Teitel, Jeremy Kleiner and Dede Gardner.

Filmmakers promised that the feature film “celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity. On the big screen for the first time, discover Bob’s powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music.”

