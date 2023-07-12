Emmy Awards 2023: See the full list of nominees

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — The nominees for the 75th Emmy Awards – television’s top honor – will be revealed on Wednesday morning.

Hosted by Emmy Award-nominated actress Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy Chair Frank Scherma, the announcement coincides with a deadline to head off a strike by more than 160,000 members of the SAG/AFTRA union and film and television writers have been on strike for more than two months, shuttering most Hollywood productions.

The Emmy Awards are scheduled to be presented on Sept. 18, but labor negotiations may impact that date.

The nomination announcement is set for 11:30 a.m. ET.

See below for a list of top categories, with live updates to follow.

Outstanding drama series

Outstanding comedy series

Outstanding limited series

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie

Outstanding reality/competition series

Outstanding variety talk series

