Britney Spears and Will.i.am tease new single ‘Mind Your Business’

(CNN) — Britney Spears has some new music dropping soon.

The pop star is collaborating on a new single with producer and former Black Eyed Peas frontman Will.i.am, who teased a new song titled “Mind Your Business” on his Instagram on Monday.

“Uh oh!!! This summer is about to be hot!!!” he wrote in the caption of his post, which was a text-only video accompanied by an audio snippet teasing the song.

Will.i.am is heard in the clip saying, “You are now rocking with Will.i.am and,” with Spears chiming in to finish the line with her iconic catchphrase “Britney b—h” from the song “Gimme More” off of her hit 2007 album “Blackout.”

“Mind your business, b—h,” she adds at the end of the clip.

Spears’ friend Paris Hilton commented on the “Pump It” rapper’s Instagram post saying “#Sliving icons,” and Sam Asghari, Spears’ husband, reacted in the comments with a couple shock-faced emojis.

Will.i.am and Spears have collaborated in the past on songs such as “Big Fat Base,” a track on her 2011 “Femme Fatale” album, and he is cited as the executive producer on her 2013 album “Britney Jean.” She also appeared on “Scream & Shout,” a track off Will.i.am’s “willpower” album in 2013.

Spears hasn’t released original solo music since her 2016 album “Glory.” In 2022, she collaborated with rock legend Elton John on a remix of his iconic song “Tiny Dancer” when they released “Hold Me Closer.”

The “Circus” singer most recently announced that her hotly anticipated memoir “The Woman in Me” will be released in October.

“Mind Your Business” will be released on July 21.

