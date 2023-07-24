Miranda Lambert laughs at ‘Shoot tequila, not selfies’ shirt

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Miranda Lambert had a much lighter interaction with a concert goer recently.

As per a video shared on social media, the country singer got a laugh out of of an audience member at one of her recent shows wearing a printed t-shirt.

“Her shirt says, ‘Shoot tequila, not selfies,’” Lambert told the audience at her “Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency” show at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino.

“She did it. I didn’t,” Lambert said with a laugh before appearing to accept a shorty of tequila from an audience member, swigging it and handing it to a member of her band to take a shot.

Recently the country superstar called out some of her concert goers for snapping a selfie while she was performing.

“These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song and it’s pissing me off a little bit,” Lambert said.

It stirred a debate about camera phones at concerts.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Alli Rosenbloom contributed to this report.