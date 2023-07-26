Skip to Content
Hulk Hogan tells fans he’s engaged

<i>Faisal Al Nasser/Reuters</i><br/>Hulk Hogan is seen in the ring at the WWE
Faisal Al Nasser/Reuters
Hulk Hogan is seen in the ring at the WWE "Crown Jewel" World Cup 2018 tournament at King Saud University stadium in Riyadh
By
Published 6:33 AM

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Hulk Hogan put a ring on it.

The WWE star, born Terry Gene Bollea, told fans he had asked yoga instructor Sky Daily to marry him. In a since deleted Instagram story, he said he popped the question and Daily said yes.

“She was crazy enough to say yes, brother,” Hogan said.

Hogan was previously married to Linda Hogan from 1983 to 2009. They share two adult children, Brooke and Nick.

He married Jennifer McDaniel in 2010 and they split in 2021.

Hogan recently revealed that he’s quit drinking in order to maintain his current relationship. “Everything bad that’s ever happened to me had to do with alcohol,” he said during a recent appearance on Theo Von’s podcast “This Past Weekend.”

