Stephen Amell, former ‘Arrow’ star, speaks out against SAG-AFTRA strike

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Stephen Amell says that while he supports the SAG-AFTRA union, he is not supportive of the current strike.

The actor, who came to fame on “Arrow” and is currently starring in “Heels” on Starz, was asked about the actors’ strike over the weekend during an appearance at Galaxycon in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“I support my union, I do, and I stand with them,” Amell said in video shared on social media. “But I do not support striking. I don’t.”

He added, “I think that it is a reductive negotiating tactic, and I find the entire thing incredibly frustrating.”

“And I think that the thinking as it pertains to shows like the show that I’m on that premiered last night,” he said, referring to his series “Heels.” “I think it’s myopic.”

SAG-AFTRA represents about 160,000 currently on strike against major film and television studios over contract terms related to compensation, artificial intelligence protections and other issues.

The strike commenced on July 14. Writers in the industry have been on strike since May 2.

CNN has reached out to representatives for SAG-AFTRA and Amell for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.