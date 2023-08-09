Billy Porter says Hollywood strikes forcing him to sell his home

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Stars aren’t exempt from the hardships of the Hollywood strikes and Billy Porter is speaking out about it.

In an interview with the Evening Standard the “Pose” star said he is having to sell his home because of the ongoing actors’ and writers’ strikes. “And I don’t know when we’re gonna go back (to work). The life of an artist, until you make f***-you money – which I haven’t made yet – is still cheque-to-cheque,” he told the publication.

“I was supposed to be in a new movie, and on a new television show starting in September. None of that is happening.”

The strikes have come as actors and writers seek several things, including better pay and working conditions and protection from artificial intelligence.

Porter referenced a Deadline story which quoted an anonymous Hollywood executive saying, “We’re going to starve them out until they have to sell their apartments,” with the actor telling the Evening Standard, “You’ve already starved me out.”

In London where he helped take his Broadway show, “A Strange Loop,” Porter said he’s been hesitant to talk about the strikes, “because of the s**t that I’ve seen some lay people write about us: ‘Just a bunch of millionaires trying to get more millions.’”

The vibe in London is different, he said, because there is not “that bile from people who survived a pandemic because they could turn on their television and watch us.”

“And they discard us so quickly,” he added. “Because they think we’re entitled. Meanwhile, we’re getting six cent cheque. It hurts my feelings.”

Writers have been on strike since May and actors went out on strike in July.

CNN has reached out to reps for Porter for additional comment.

