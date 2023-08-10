Morgan Wade debuts new music video that sees her get romantic with Kyle Richards

By Marianne Garvey

(CNN) — Country singer Morgan Wade has debuted the new music video for “Fall In Love With Me,” which stars Kyle Richards.

The song is Wade’s latest release from her upcoming album, “Psychopath,” and it showcases Wade and Richards in various flirty situations, from one spying on the other through window blinds to the pair sharing a bubble bath.

According to an official synopsis of the video, the clip is “a candy-coated, camp fantasy of what happens when an intriguing new neighbor moves in next door.”

In July, Richards separated from Mauricio Umansky after 27 years of marriage, although they are still living together and co-parenting. They later took to social media to further explain they are not divorcing, but acknowledged that they “have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously.”

On Thursday, Richards co-posted a social media message along with Wade promoting the new music video. “The official video for “Fall In Love With Me” is out now. It’s campy and fun — but also important and representative of all kinds of love, even in the country space, in any space.”

Their video comes a few weeks after country crooner Tyler Childers released his clip for “In Your Love,” which also featured a gay love story.

Wade signed off her message with “@kylerichards18 and I trusted the process of making a piece of art that stands boldly beside this music and I’m proud of that. Thanks for the support and love. Love is love is love.”

Wade’s new album “Psychopath” drops Aug. 25.

See the video below.

