‘Frasier’ reboot teaser includes reworking of show’s classic theme music

By Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — Frasier has reentered the building.

More than two years after a reboot of the hit 90s sitcom “Frasier” was announced, a teaser for the new show, featuring a reworking of the classic theme music, was released by Paramount+ on Tuesday.

The arrangement may be different but Kelsey Grammer, who plays Frasier Crane, still sings the lyrics, once again musing about “tossed salads and scrambled eggs.”

When Grammer reprises his titular role as the pompous radio psychiatrist in October, it will be more than 30 years since the original show first appeared on television screens.

The new chapter will follow Frasier as he returns to Boston from Seattle “with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfil,” according to a series description on Paramount’s website.

Boston was the city in which the world was first introduced to Frasier, when he appeared in the beloved 1980s sitcom “Cheers.”

One of the most successful spin-offs in TV history, “Frasier” then followed him back to his hometown of Seattle and introduced a number of new characters, including his father, Martin, and his neurotic little brother, Niles.

The show went on to make a name of its own, enjoying 11 years on the air and winning a record 37 Emmys for a comedy series.

“We might see (some of the ‘Cheers’ characters back in Boston),” Grammer told ITV’s This Morning in May, adding: “There’ll be new faces you’ll fall in love with.”

The reboot will feature a different supporting cast than the one that proved so popular in the 1990s, with Jack Cutmore-Scott playing Frasier’s son, Freddy, and British comedy icon Nicholas Lyndhurst as Frasier’s old college friend turned university professor, Alan.

Toks Olagundoye will play Olivia, Alan’s colleague and head of the university psychology department; Jess Salguiero will play Freddy’s roommate, Eve; and Anders Keith will appear as Frasier’s nephew, David.

“Frasier” premieres on Paramount+ on October 12.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.