Ariana Grande addresses how online ‘bullying’ led to changing ‘Yours Truly’ album cover

(CNN) — As Ariana Grande continues her week-long celebration of the 10th anniversary of her debut album “Yours Truly,” the singer is looking back on her good times – and the bad.

Since Thursday, Grande has released a series of newly taped live performances of “Yours Truly” tracks, a new digital deluxe version of the album and new merchandise. Part of that celebration also included a two-part Q&A that Grande posted to her TikTok page, the second part posted on Monday.

Responding to a question asking about why she changed the album cover art for the 2023 deluxe version of “Yours Truly,” which released on Thursday, Grande bluntly said it was because her listeners “hated it.”

“Well, it’s horrible – it’s not horrible, (but) you were right,” Grande said of criticism about the original 2013 album cover, adding that people got “very angry.”

“I was very sad about that and I changed it,” she said.

Grande acknowledged she ultimately agreed with the distaste for the cover, but saw the question as an opportunity to address “bullying” she’s faced in the past decade.

“You were right, but you’re not always right. Your bullying has been consistent for the past ten years, so there’s that,” she said, adding that “sometimes” this type of criticism from fans works, but that “sometimes it leaves me with wounds that make me question everything I’ve done since.”

She ended by cheekily saying “just kidding.” This isn’t the first time Grande has spoken out about online criticism she’s faced and its emotional toll.

In April, Grande posted a video to her TikTok to “address concerns” people had expressed about her appearance. In 2015, she similarly spoke out after seeing inappropriate commentary about her and “Modern Family” actor Ariel Winter on social media.

Despite some of the negativity the “Thank U, Next” singer has faced, she expressed appreciation for her supporters in the first part of her “Yours Truly” Q&A posted to her social media over the weekend.

“Thank you for being in my life and for a spectacular ten years, and for supporting me every step of the way,” she said, adding “I’m so insanely, eternally grateful… I love you.”

