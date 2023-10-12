Tori Spelling paid tribute to Luke Perry on his birthday

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Tori Spelling remembered her friend and “Beverly Hills, 90210” costar Luke Perry on what would have been his 57th birthday.

Spelling posted a throwback photo of her and Perry on Instagram Wednesday.

“Could be a million people in the room but he always made you feel like you were the only one. Good kind humans are a rare breed,” she wrote across the photo. “I don’t know that many sadly. He was one. Happy Birthday. Missing you always.”

Perry died in 2019 after suffering a massive stroke. He was 52.

He portrayed Dylan McKay on “Beverly Hills, 90210,” a 1990s series about a group of high school students in that tony zip code which was produced by Spellings father, Aaron Spelling.

The younger Spelling starred as Donna Martin in the show.

Perry was starring on another teen drama, “Riverdale,” but this time portraying patriarch Fred Andrews, at the time of his death.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.