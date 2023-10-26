Bret Michaels, the rocker, adopts Bret Michaels, the hero dog

Bret Michaels sounds happy to have welcomed Bret Michaels into his home.

The Poison frontman has adopted a 6-year-old Husky who shares his name.

The Nebraska Humane Society posted on Facebook about how the dog had saved the life of a 1-month-old kitten who had “flea anemia.”

“For adult animals, a flea infestation might only affect a small percentage of healthy red blood cells in the body,” the post read. “But for this tiny guy, the impact was far greater. He needed blood – and he needed it now.”

The dog had recently had blood work done and was a match for the kitten, so he donated and not long “after the first round of transfusion, little man [the kitten] started showing signs of improvement.”

The story caught the attention of the singer Bret Michaels, who just days earlier had posted a tribute on social media in honor of his late dog, Phoenix.

Human Bret Michaels posted a photo of his dog namesake days later, writing, “He’s got everything that says – I’m Bret Michaels A Husky and I’ve been adopted by Bret Michaels The Rockstar.”

The Humane Society celebrated the adoption.

“We can’t wait to see how he thrives in his new home, we just hope it doesn’t get too confusing when someone tells Bret Michaels to fetch!” the organization wrote in a post.

Soon after that the rocker posted an update with a series of photos.

“My friends – meet li’l Bret Michaels, the husky and also Roses & Thorn, the kitten he saved along with the incredible human beings & staff that worked so hard to save & improve pet lives,” the caption read. “It takes a village of awesomeness & now I have a new mission…to find an incredible home for the kitten!”

Insert a joke here about the pup and his new human’s connection being as solid as a rock of love.

