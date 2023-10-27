Kris Jenner reveals why she cheated on Robert Kardashian

CNN

(CNN) — Kris Jenner is opening up about infidelity in her marriage to her late ex-husband, Robert Kardashian.

Jenner has previously talked about cheating on her first husband. In the latest episode of “The Kardashians,” she reveals why she made that choice.

In a conversation with daughter Khloé Kardashian, Jenner said she was “really young and dumb,” at the time and didn’t fully understand the consequences of cheating.

“But what was my dad not doing that made you want to look elsewhere?” Khloé pressed her.

“He was such a great husband and such a great dad, and I think that I fell into a situation where I thought that the grass was greener somewhere else,” Jenner replied.

She added that her affair was her “biggest regret” in life but that “everything happens for a reason.”

Jenner and Robert Kardashian divorced in 1991. She later married Caitlyn Jenner, with whom she shares daughters Kendall and Kylie. They divorced in 2014.

