‘Young Sheldon’ to end in May 2024 after seven seasons

(CNN) — After two extremely popular series, everyone’s favorite smart-mouthed genius will soon bid television viewers everywhere farewell.

Hit series “Young Sheldon” will conclude with its upcoming seventh season, the show’s network CBS announced in an email to CNN on Tuesday.

The sitcom will air a one-hour series finale on Thursday, May 16, the release said.

“Young Sheldon” is a prequel spinoff to mega-hit show “The Big Bang Theory,” which ran on CBS from 2007 to 2019.

That show introduced viewers to Sheldon Cooper, portrayed by Jim Parsons, an incredibly brilliant but socially awkward physicist who sees the world somewhat differently from those around him – to often hilarious effect.

In the spinoff, Sheldon’s childhood and early family life is explored, with “Big Little Lies” actor Iain Armitage taking on the titular role.

Between the two series, next season’s conclusion of “Young Sheldon” means the beloved character will have been on the air for 17 years.

“Being able to tell the origin of Sheldon Cooper, and expanding the story to include the entire Cooper family has been a wonderful experience,” executive producers Steve Holland, Steven Molaro and Chuck Lorre said in the CBS statement.

“We are grateful to our fans for embracing this chapter of the Coopers these past six seasons, and on behalf of the entire ‘Young Sheldon’ family, we’re excited to share this final season with you.”

The final season of “Young Sheldon” will premiere on CBS on Thursday, February 15.

