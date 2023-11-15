Jason Mraz’s ex-wife helped him accept his bisexuality

(CNN) — Jason Mraz is more comfortable being himself these days and credits his ex-wife for that.

In an interview with GLAAD, the “Lucky” singer talked about coming out as a member of the LGBTQ community in 2018 while he was married to Christina Carano.

While he announced over this past summer that they had divorced, he gives her credit for helping him to accept his sexuality.

The 46-year-old Grammy award winner said his journey has not always been easy.

“I had to play out a lot of other scenarios before I arrived here. It’s both hard to do those and hard to unravel those, and what I’m basically describing is a divorce, you know?” Mraz said. “And that’s very hard. You carry a lot of shame, guilt.”

He’s been named to this year’s Out100 list and said he is honored by the recognition.

“You want to heal as many relationships of the past as possible and at the same time, step into this new acceptance and new identity or whatever I’m claiming, and that’s also hard,” Mraz said. “So being on the Out100 is… It’s nice to be acknowledged. It’s as hot as the Billboard 100!”

Mraz is currently competing on this season’s “Dancing With the Stars,” along with “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix, who is also bisexual.

