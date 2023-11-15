Taylor Swift makes surprise appearance on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

(CNN) — Taylor Swift is everywhere these days.

The superstar singer appeared via video on “Dancing with the Stars” on Tuesday, where she revealed the dance competition would be featuring a Taylor Swift-themed night.

“Next week we’ve got a celebration of Taylor Swift. Here’s a special message!” co-host Alfonso Ribeiro announced.

Cut to Swift herself on a screen in one of her “Eras Tour” sequined bodysuits, with a message about the announcement.

“I can’t wait to see Dancing with the Stars’ celebration of my Eras next week,” she said. “I wish I could be there with you guys, but I’m on tour in Brazil. I will be there in spirit and I’ll be watching.”

“A Celebration of Taylor Swift” will air on Nov. 21.

There are now six remaining couples who will dance to Swift’s music, and choreographer Mandy Jo Moore will be a guest judge.

On Tuesday, “DWTS” celebrated the music of the late singer Whitney Houston.

