Martha Stewart is ‘turkeyed out’ and canceled her Thanksgiving dinner

(CNN) — Martha Stewart says you can take your turkey and stuff it.

Stewart appeared on Thursday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” where she revealed she called off hosting a Thanksgiving celebration at her house this year.

“I gave up Thanksgiving. I canceled,” she said. “Nine guests canceled because somebody got sick. So … I called up my chef friend and I said, ‘We’re not doing Thanksgiving.’”

Plus, she’s sick of cooking.

“I’ve also cooked 14 turkeys already for my TV show, and I still have to [cook] one more turkey on the ‘Today’ show,” she said. “So forget it.”

When Clarkson asked if Stewart was “all turkeyed out,” she agreed to the term, saying, “I am turkeyed out.”

“I made a plan,” Stewart added. “Friends, of course, invited me to their home, so I’m going to about five different homes to taste different courses.”

Clackson joked, “If you were coming to my house, I would for sure lie and say I cooked it and have somebody else do it.”

