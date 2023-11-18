Taylor Swift mourns fan who died before concert in Brazil

(CNN) — A Taylor Swift fan died Friday night before an “Eras Tour” show in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, the singer said on Instagram Stories.

“I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show,” Swift said. “I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this. There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young.”

The circumstances surrounding the death are unclear.

Friday marked Swift’s first show in Rio de Janeiro, which is experiencing high temperatures, according to Brazil’s National Institute of Meteorology.

“I’m not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it,” Swift said. “I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil.”

Swift is slated to perform on Saturday and Sunday in Rio de Janeiro before heading to Sao Paulo for an additional three performances, according to her website.

