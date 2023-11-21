Cara Delevingne says Travis Kelce and her friend Taylor Swift’s relationship is ‘very different’

(CNN) — Cara Delevingne sounds thrilled about her friend Taylor Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce.

The model and actress spoke with E! about the twosome.

“I’m so, so happy for her,” Delevingne said over the weekend at the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix. “There’s definitely something very different about them.”

Delevingne is one of Swift’s close friends. She was recently part of a girls’ night out in New York City with Swift, Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner, Gigi Hadid and Brittany Mahomes, who is married to Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and teammate of Kelce.

“I’m always rooting for my girl,” she told the outlet.

Her comments came as Kelce has also opened up about his relationship with Swift.

He is featured in WSJ Magazine’s new issue and said of Swift, “Obviously I’ve never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them…. I’ve never dealt with it.”

“But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it…. The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life,” Kelce told the publication. “When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange.”

It’s the first time the professional football has gone public with the fact that he and Swift are dating, even though it’s been assumed, especially after footage of Swift running to kiss him after her “Eras Tour” concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina went viral.

