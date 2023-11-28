Paris Hilton is in her ‘mom era’ and loving it

(CNN) — Paris Hilton is loving life as a mom of two.

Hilton and her husband Carter Reum welcomed their second child, daughter London, they announced on Thanksgiving. The couple welcomed their son, Phoenix Barron, back in January.

“I’m just over the moon that our little princess is here!” Hilton told People. “My life just feels so complete, having my little baby boy and now my little girl.”

She added that they’re feeling “grateful and so happy.”

“I am so excited to have our first holidays together,” Hilton told the publication. “Thanksgiving was so special, surprising everyone with London and getting to show Phoenix the Christmas tree for the first time. Seeing his eyes light up and seeing the wonder in his eyes, it’s such a magical experience. I can’t wait for our first Christmas together as a family.”

Hilton married venture capitalist Reum in November 2021.

Hilton is promoting the new season of “Paris In Love,” which premieres on Peacock on Nov. 30.

“I’m excited for people to really get an inside look into everything happening in my life right now. I’m looking forward to just being in my mom era. I feel like it’s my best era yet, and I’m just excited to show the world.”

