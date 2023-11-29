Julia Roberts shares rare photo of her twins in honor of their 19th birthday

(CNN) — Time flys fast even for Julia Roberts.

The actress posted a photo of her twins Hazel and Phinnaeus as infants on social media Tuesday to mark their 19th birthday.

“19,” the caption of the photo of Roberts with her children on her lap reads. “There are no words for the joy, the fun, the wild rumpus of life together.”

Roberts has kept her children mostly out of the spotlight over the years. She shares the twins with husband Danny Moder, along with 16-year-old son, Henry.

Last year she talked to “CBS Sunday Morning” and said acting was “a dream come true,” while adding some of her other dreams that have come to pass.

“The life that I’ve built with my husband. The life that we’ve built with our children,” she said. “And that’s the best stuff. The point is to come home at the end of the day triumphantly to them.”

