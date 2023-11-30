Oprah Winfrey surprises young fan who reenacted ‘The Color Purple’ scene

(CNN) — Plenty of little girls like to play dress up, but for one child it has led to an invitation from Oprah Winfrey.

Rosie McKee, whose Instagram account go_rosie_grow is managed by her mom Kenya Faye, recently acted out a famous dinner table scene from the 1985 film, “The Color Purple.”

In the video, the youngster performs all the roles, lip-synching the dialogue from the movie.

The former talk show host, who earned an Oscar nomination for her performance as Sofia in the film, commented on Rosie’s video when it was first posted a few months back.

“Brava! Bravo! Brava Brava!” Winfrey wrote.

The media mogul, who is among the producers of a new Warner Bros. movie based on the Broadway musical of “The Color Purple,” then shared the video.

“When a friend sent me this video, I said, ‘Rosie and her brother did a really good job reenacting @thecolorpurple!” Winfrey commented. “Then they told me it was just Rosie doing all the roles – so that gets a standing O from me! I’ve got to call her mother cause now I have to meet @go_rosie_grow.”

Winfrey made good on that promise.

In a video posted Wednesday, Winfrey is seen on a call with the little girl, discussing the scene she performed.

“It’s the hardest scene in the movie for all the actors to do,” Winfrey said. “When I did it years ago, it took us three days to do that scene. And you nailed it!”

She then invited the youngster and her mother to come to “The Color Purple” premiere in Los Angeles to walk the purple carpet with her. Winfrey also said she would be sending Rosie and her mom shopping to get purple outfits, so they could be “purpled up and purpled down” for the event.

“Can’t wait to see you on the purple carpet,” Winfrey told them.

“The Color Purple” musical film debuts in theaters on Christmas Day. Warner Bros., like CNN, is part of Warner Bros. Discovery.

The-CNN-Wire

