Post Malone launches Cowboys-themed collaboration

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Post Malone is bringing his love of the Dallas Cowboys to the masses.

The rapper and singer is collaborating on a new clothing line inspired by the football team, which includes over 20 different pieces of merchandise, including T-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, and shorts.

Some have slogans like “Blessed this shirt for another Dallas Cowboys victory,” “How ‘bout them Cowboys!” and others have pictures of the rapper.

The pieces will go on sale on Nov. 30. Grant Kratzer of the streetwear brand Cheatin Snakes co-designed the line.

Post Malone has had previous success on collaborations with Crocs and other companies.

