Shane MacGowan, lead singer of The Pogues, dead at 65

Shane MacGowan
Paul Natkin/Archive Photos/Getty Images
Shane MacGowan
By
Published 4:19 AM

By Niamh Kennedy and Jack Guy, CNN

London (CNN) — Shane MacGowan, the lead singer of Irish band The Pogues, has died, according to a statement from his wife, Victoria Mary Clarke.

Clarke announced the death of the 65-year-old on Instagram, saying: “There’s no way to describe the loss that I am feeling and the longing for just one more of his smiles that lit up my world.”

MacGowan is widely known for the 1988 Christmas hit “Fairytale of New York.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

