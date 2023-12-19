Madonna revealed she was in a ‘coma’ this summer, thanks friend who she says ‘saved’ her life

(CNN) — Madonna thanked her lucky stars – and some special friends – during a recent concert in Brooklyn where she took a moment to look back on her June hospitalization, revealing she was put into “an induced coma.”

“There are some very important people in this room tonight that were with me in the hospital,” Madonna said, according to footage posted on X (formerly Twitter) from a concert this weekend on her “Celebration” world tour.

She continued to say, “there’s one very important woman who dragged me to the hospital. I don’t even remember. I passed out on my bathroom floor, I woke up in the ICU.”

“She saved my life,” Madonna added.

The “Vogue” singer also revealed that she was in an “induced coma for 48 hours,” and thanked her Kabbalah teacher for being by her side throughout the ordeal.

“The only voice I heard was his,” she said. “I heard him say, ‘Squeeze my hand.’ That’s it.”

When she woke up, she said, “I saw my six incredible children around me” and joked that she “almost had to die” to see all of her children gathered in one room.

Madonna shares one daughter, Lourdes Leon, with Carlos Leon, and a son, Rocco Ritchie, with director Guy Ritchie. She is also mom to four adopted children – David Banda, Chifundo “Mercy” James and twins Stella and Estere.

In June, Madonna’s friend and longtime manager Guy O’Seary announced she was in the ICU after developing a “serious bacterial infection.” CNN later reported that the pop icon was released from the hospital days later, recovering at home.

She kicked off her “Celebration” tour in October in London after a delay while she took time to recover.

“I didn’t think I was going to make it, neither did my doctors,” Madonna said during the debut show.

“If you want to know my secret, and you want to know how I pulled through and how I survive, I thought, ‘I’ve got to be there for my children. I have to survive for them,’” she said at the time.

