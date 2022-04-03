This Kentucky hotel invites guests to bring their houseplants

By Zoe Sottile, CNN

Guests at a Kentucky hotel won’t have to worry about who’s watering their plants while they’re away on vacation.

Elwood Hotel & Suites in Lexington will allow its guests to experience the “world’s first plant-friendly hotel experience,” according to a statement from VisitLEX, the city’s convention and visitors bureau.

“It’s official. Pets are the new babies, and plants are the new pets,” VisitLEX said in its statement. “People everywhere now consider their leafy buddies to be part of the family just like a beloved dog or cat.”

Plant-loving guests can enjoy a collection of “special rooms and amenities,” the statement says. The “Gardener’s Premier Corner Room,” for example, is filled with a variety of live plants from a local nursery and features large windows to let visitors’ own plants enjoy the sunshine, according to Elwood Hotel.

“At our hotel, your plants are guests, too,” wrote the hotel’s management on Facebook.

The hotel’s plant-friendly program kicks off on April 8. VisitLEX is also promoting a variety of “plant-friendly” activities in the city — like hiking and visiting parks.

As VisitLEX says of Lexington, “You’ve got a plant lover’s paradise that’s perfect for your next springtime adventure.”

