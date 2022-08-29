Taylor Swift channels flapper chic in a crystal Oscar de la Renta number

Megan C. Hills, CNN

Taylor Swift went full glam at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night, in an Oscar de la Renta mini dress draped in crystal chains. Featuring a high halter neckline and no shortage of sparkle, the look balanced elegance with sexiness as it provided peekaboo glimpses of the singer’s torso.

Swift teased the look on TikTok, posting a before-and-after video of her preparing for the awards. To the sound of Blackpink’s new single “Pink Venom,” the last clip shows her striding toward the camera alongside the video’s co-star Dylan O’Brien and cinematographer Rina Yang.

“Team ‘All Too Well’ bringing the emotional pain to the VMAs,” she wrote in the caption.

Sparkling dresses — of all lengths — have been a mainstay in Swift’s wardrobe, with the singer wearing a fringed silver number to the 2010 Grammy Awards and a full length one-shouldered ensemble to the VMAs in 2009 (when Kanye West infamously hijacked her acceptance speech). This year’s Oscar de la Renta look continued the theme — and she completed the look with deep red lipstick and an updo that emphasized the dress’ backless silhouette. She paired the ensemble with crystal Christian Louboutin heels.

Later in the evening, Swift won not one, but two of the VMAs’ silver “Moonman” awards for Best Longform Video and Best Video of the Year. She was joined on stage by O’Brien and Yang, as well as the video’s producer Saul Germaine, though co-star Sadie Sink was not in attendance.

Swift thanked her collaborators onstage, adding: “Before this, I had directed and written my music videos but I had never made a short film before… We put our entire hearts into this trying to make something that might be worthy of the love that you, the fans, have shown this song.”

She dropped a major bombshell during her Best Music Video acceptance speech: the release date for her upcoming album which will land on October 21.

Elsewhere, the VMAs saw adrenaline-pumping performances by the likes of Blackpink, Lizzo and surprise star Fergie, who joined co-host Jack Harlow for a rendition of his tune “First Class.” Celebrities including Lil Nas X and Conan Gray also wowed the red carpet in stunning gender-fluid ensembles, while the likes of Chloe Bailey and Sabrina Carpenter also opted for shimmering numbers.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.