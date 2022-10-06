Annie Ernaux wins Nobel Prize in literature

Rob Picheta, CNN

French author Annie Ernaux has won the Nobel Prize in literature, organizers announced in Stockholm on Thursday.

Ernaux, 82, has written a number of celebrated novels, many of which are autobiographical. Her first book, “Les armoires vides,” was published in French in 1974, and in English as “Cleaned Out” in 1990. Her fourth work, “La place” (1983) or “A Man’s Place” (1992), elevated her to prominence.

She was given the award “for the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory.”

Ernaux’s work is closely inspired by her own life, and it mediates on family, class, politics and gender.

“Her work is uncompromising and written in plain language, scraped clean,” Anders Olsson of the Swedish Academy said on Thursday as he announced her accolade.

“And when she with great courage and clinical acuity reveals the agony of the experience of class, describing shame, humiliation, jealousy or inability to see who you are, she has achieved something admirable and enduring,” Olsson added.

The academy said it had been unable to contact Ernaux before revealing her victory, but hoped she would find out about her achievement soon.

The Nobels have been awarded throughout the week, with the scientific prizes announced from Monday to Wednesday. On Friday, the winner of the Peace Prize will be unveiled.

This is a breaking story. More details soon…

