Photos: Julia Fox’s daring style evolution

Leah Dolan, CNN

Whether it’s a denim bralet hastily fashioned from a jean waistband or a pair of leather pants so low-slung they exposed her pubic bone, Julia Fox has become synonymous with daredevil dressing. But her wardrobe hasn’t always been this risqué.

After rising to fame in 2019 after being cast in “Uncut Gems,” a brief romantic interlude with Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) helped turbo-charge Fox’s public profile — and her wardrobe, as just a few dates in, Ye surprised Fox with a reported $100,000 worth of Diesel clothes.

It wasn’t long before Fox graduated from viral street style snaps to a New York Fashion Week debut, opening LaQuan Smith’s Fall-Winter 2022 show just hours after her public split from Ye. Since then, she has walked for Patou and Tommy Hilfiger while becoming a front-row fixture at some of the industry’s most important shows.

To celebrate the fashion darling’s 33rd birthday on Thursday, we’ve mapped out Fox’s impressive style evolution, from classic pencil skirts and fitted midi dresses to latex whips and boots made from saran wrap.

Top photo: Julia Fox at the CFDA Fashion Awards on November 7, 2022 in New York City.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.