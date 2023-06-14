Drawings done by King Charles as a small child go up for sale

Lianne Kolirin, CNN

(CNN) — Sweet crayon drawings by a very young King Charles III will show a different side to Britain’s royal family when they come up for auction this week.

Colorful portraits of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, depicted as never before, have emerged for sale as part of an “extraordinary” collection of royal memorabilia.

It is thought that Charles drew the crayon and pencil pictures of his parents between 1953 and 1955, when he would have been about 5 or 6 years old.

Done on lined paper, the sweet image of “Mummy” shows a smiling, blonde-haired Queen in a yellow and red striped evening gown, complete with a purple tiara, red drop earrings and her signature handbag.

Charles’ “Papa” appears a far less colorful character, though smiling nonetheless. Drawn in simple pencil, the picture shows him in a tuxedo and bow tie.

The two drawings are expected to fetch between £5,000 and £10,000 ($6,500 to $12,700) when they go up for auction in Britain on Friday.

In a press release issued by Hansons Auctioneers, the company’s owner, Charles Hanson, said: “This is an extraordinarily touching collection. These poignant childhood drawings and emotive photos remind us that away from the pomp, pageantry and demands of serving the nation, our royals treasure the ordinary, every-day moments of family life.

“Given a crayon and pencil, nearly every child’s first drawings depict their family. Our King was no different. This collection will help people relate to him even more in his role as our monarch.”

According to the auction house, the drawings form part of an “extraordinary” royal memorabilia collection.

There are eight other drawings by the young Prince Charles, as he was at the time. These include one that features a pair of carmine bee-eater birds and is signed “Charles”; one of a delivery van from “Happybright, Mr Charles’s Shop”; several animals and a card for Easter.

There is also a cartoon-style illustration, thought to have been done between 1954 and 1956, which the young prince drew for his father. It shows a sailor receiving some “hair restorer” from an urn, together with a note, dated March 25, 1954, which reads: “Dear Papa, I am longing to see you in the ship, Love from Charles.”

Also in the sale are cards made by a very young Princess Anne for her father, though these are expected to sell for considerably less – up to £600 (around $760).

The King remains an enthusiastic artist, and a collection of his watercolors went on show in London last year. He has previously described painting as “one of the most relaxing and therapeutic exercises I know,” adding that it “refreshes parts of the soul which other activities can’t reach.”

CNN’s Oscar Holland contributed to this article.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Sign up for CNN’s Royal News, a weekly dispatch bringing you the inside track on the royal family, what they are up to in public and what’s happening behind palace walls.