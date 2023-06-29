Supermodel Naomi Campbell welcomes her second child

By Jacqui Palumbo, CNN

(CNN) — Naomi Campbell announced the birth of her second child Thursday, nearly two years after she welcomed a daughter.

“My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A True Gift from God,” the 53-year-old supermodel wrote in an Instagram post, featuring an image of her and her daughter’s hands holding the new baby’s. “Welcome Babyboy,” she added.

CNN has reached out to Campbell’s publicist for comment.

Since her birth in May 2021, Campbell has kept most details of her daughter’s life private, including her name, and has only sparingly shared photos of her publicly.

Last year, however, the pair posed together for the March 2022 cover of British Vogue, photographed by Campbell’s longtime friend and collaborator Steven Meisel. In the cover image, Campbell holds her daughter protectively against her chest, wearing an understated black outfit against a neutral backdrop.

In the accompanying interview, she said she had told very few people she was going to become a mother, a decision she appears to have made again regarding her second child.

“I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her,” she said. “But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.” Asked if she would consider growing her family further still, she responded, “Why not?”

Recently, Campbell has made red carpet appearances at the Met Gala and Cannes Film Festival in May, and sat front row at Pharrell Williams’ debut menswear collection for Louis Vuitton earlier this month.

Campbell also told British Vogue at the time that she “always knew that one day” she would have a child, and in her Instagram post on Thursday she expressed similar sentiments.

“It’s never too late to become a mother,” she wrote.

