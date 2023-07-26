Woman rescued from mountain after trying to find scared pet parrot

By Jack Guy, CNN

(CNN) — Mountain rescuers came to the aid of a woman and her pet parrot in the United Kingdom this week after she became stranded trying to find one of her feathered friends, who was scared off by a peregrine falcon.

The woman was part of a group of parrot owners from Derbyshire walking in Eryri, or Snowdonia, in Wales, on Monday, according to Facebook post from the Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Team.

However, a peregrine falcon attacked the group, causing one of the parrots to fly off, rescuers said.

“The owner’s tracker showed it to be high on the upper cliffs of Glyder Fawr and she climbed up to retrieve it,” continues the post.

“Unfortunately the parrot decided freedom was great and flew back down to the group unassisted, leaving the owner and her second bird now stuck.”

Rescuers climbed to the base of the cliffs and sent a team member up to make the woman safe, it adds.

“On arrival at the casualty, Jeckyll, the second parrot, perched on her owners’ rucksack, greeted our team member with a ‘Hello,’” reads the post.

Both parrot and owner were then lowered down the cliffs and guided down the mountain, it adds.

The episode is vying for the title of the most unusual animal rescue from mountains in the UK.

In May, rescuers had to bring a dog down from Scafell Pike, the highest peak in neighboring England, using a stretcher.

“Despite being quite a large dog at 33kg it was a joy to carry such a relatively lightweight casualty. The casualty remained cool, calm and positively regal throughout,” reads the statement from the Keswick Mountain Rescue team.

And this was not the first time that rescuers have had to help a dog back down Scafell Pike.

In July 2020, a 121-pound St. Bernard named Daisy needed saving after showing signs of pain in her rear legs and refusing to move.

