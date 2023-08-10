Pedro Pascal visits UK art show dedicated to him, only to find he can’t get in

Lianne Kolirin, CNN

London (CNN) — When a Hollywood star like Pedro Pascal visits a small English coastal town like Margate, it should be a big deal.

But the Emmy-nominated actor received none of the celebrity treatment one might have expected on Sunday when he turned up at an art exhibition dedicated to him.

Accompanied by art podcasters Robert Diament and Russell Tovey, “The Last of Us” actor found that the exhibition was actually closed.

Undeterred, the trio took a selfie outside The Rhodes Gallery of their unsuccessful visit and posted it on social media, along with the caption: “Margate art friends reunited.”

Smiling, they are standing by a small black and white sketch of Pascal, under a sign by artist Heidi Gentle Burrell, which reads: “ADHD hyper fixation & why it looks like I LOVE PEDRO PASCAL.”

“It was absolutely fantastic,” artist Burrell told The Independent this week. “Although I can imagine he’s slightly embarrassed, with all the art being about him.

“I’m gutted he showed up on a Sunday when the gallery was closed. I’d love for Robert to bring him along when we’re actually open.”

British actor Tovey and art gallery director Diament present an art podcast called Talk Art.

The Rhodes Gallery, where Burrell’s solo exhibition of 14 pieces is, also shared the photo on Instagram, along with some of the artist’s images.

In an email to CNN on Thursday, gallery co-owner Jessica Rhodes Robb said that the show is “absolutely phenomenal” and that they are “so proud that it’s received the publicity it deserves.”

Robb added: “We’re mortified that they couldn’t get in and our Sunday opening policy is most definitely under review. We’ll be sending Pedro a gift from the show by way of apology.”

Chilean-born Pascal, 48, is now one of Hollywood’s most in-demand actors, appearing as Joel Miller in HBO’s post-apocalyptic drama “The Last of Us” and as bounty hunter Din Djarin in “The Mandalorian.”

These psuedo-parent performances have, in the eyes of many social media users, earned Pascal the sexually-charged title of “Daddy.”

Tovey commented on the post, “Daddy is a state of mind,” in reference to Pascal’s nickname.

Margate is about 70 miles east of London in the county of Kent. Earlier this year, street artist Banksy painted a mural there for Valentine’s Day, which was later removed.

CNN has reached out to Pascal’s representatives.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.