Look of the Week: Another Hadid sister makes runway debut in typical Copenhagen style

(CNN) — A new Hadid sister has joined the family business. Alana, half sister of “Next in Fashion” host Gigi and 2022 Model of the Year Bella Hadid, made her runway debut at Copenhagen Fashion Week opening the Spring-Summer 2024 show for Danish brand Saks Potts on Monday.

During a wet and dreary afternoon, 40-year-old Alana strutted along the harbor city’s coastal path in an outfit determined to conjure visions of summer amid the gray weather. Dressed in a blue sequined midi skirt (worn over wide leg jeans a la early 2000s, of course) and silver flip flops, she was the picture of cool girl Scandi chic.

While the presence of metallic flip flops may be a cause of concern for some, the laissez-faire footwear has long been the staple shoe of Copenhagen’s style set. They’ve been cited by local stylists as a fast way to ground a conceptual outfit and are never far from a street style snapshot. In 2018, Vogue declared Havaianas the shoe of the Danish capital’s fashion week and the trend has held steady ever since.

Alana herself approved of the mis-matched look. “One of the things (I like) about Scandinavian brands is that they are not afraid to march to their own drum,” she told Vogue post-show. “They really have this way of making something that’s flashy (yet) comfortable – you can wear it on a bike or when it’s raining, but you are also making a fashion statement.”

Bella and Gigi’s older sister has already followed up her catwalk debut, later walking for Copenhagen brand Munthe. Do her siblings approve of her foray into runway modeling? “Obviously they know how exhilarating being on a runway is, so they’re excited for me for sure,” she reportedly said.

Alana’s first fashion show also comes just a week after her 40th birthday celebrations — for which she dressed up as a Grecian goddess. Under an Instagram post commemorating her recent Copenhagen runways, Gigi cheered on: “This is 40!”

