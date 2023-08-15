Air India reveals new logo, livery design as part of massive makeover

By Lilit Marcus, CNN

(CNN) — India’s largest airline has just revealed a whole new look.

The colorful new livery design and logo are both part of a major Air India overhaul. The airline, which was purchased by Tata Group last year, aims to become an international aviation player on par with Etihad, Emirates, Singapore Airlines and other highly-rated carriers.

“Colors, patterns, shapes and how they come together and what they represent matter, but our actions speak so much louder. We are in the midst of a total transformation to reimagine the role of India’s flagship airline,” Campbell Wilson, Air India’s CEO, said in a statement.

“The new Air India is bold, confident and vibrant, but also warm and deeply rooted to its rich history and traditions that make Indian hospitality a global benchmark for standards in service.”

The redesign includes a special custom font, Air India Sans, that will now be used across the brand.

The tail fin design was inspired by chakras.

And the redesign isn’t just about shiny new paint. Air India is buying 470 new planes from Airbus and Boeing, plus the airline says it will begin updating and refurbishing existing planes by adding new seats, Wi-Fi capability and upgraded in-flight entertainment systems.

Beyond the planes themselves, Air India has announced it will build new lounges for its hubs in Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi (DEL) and John F Kennedy International Airport in New York City (JFK) and roll out a 24/7 customer support phone network in nine languages.

The airline also says that it will “completely redesign” its loyalty program in 2024. Air India is a member of the Star Alliance, which also includes Air Canada, United Airlines and Lufthansa.

Air India’s makeover comes on the heels of a string of embarrassing headlines.

Earlier this year, the airline was criticized by India’s aviation regulator for its poor handling of on-board incidents, including one where a male passenger urinated on a female passenger while she was asleep.

