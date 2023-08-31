Florence Pugh says people are scared of the ‘freedom’ she feels with her body

Jack Guy, CNN

(CNN) — Hollywood star Florence Pugh has spoken out once again on the criticism she received last year for wearing a sheer dress which left her nipples visible, saying “it’s the freedom that people are scared of.”

The “Oppenheimer” star used an interview with Elle magazine, published Wednesday, to revisit the body-shaming comments she was sent after appearing in the sheer pink, tulle, halter-neck Valentino gown at the brand’s show in Rome in July 2022.

Pugh laid out the thinking behind wearing the dress and her response to the backlash.

“I speak the way I do about my body because I’m not trying to hide the cellulite on my thigh or the squidge in between my arm and my boob: I would much rather lay it all out,” she said.

“I think the scariest thing for me are the instances where people have been upset that I’ve shown ‘too much’ of myself.

“When everything went down with the Valentino pink dress a year ago, my nipples were on display through a piece of fabric, and it really wound people up. It’s the freedom that people are scared of; the fact I’m comfortable and happy,” added Pugh.

“Keeping women down by commenting on their bodies has worked for a very long time. I think we’re in this swing now where lots of people are saying, ‘I don’t give a sh*t,’” she continued. “We need to keep reminding everybody that there is more than one reason for women’s bodies [to exist].”

Pugh was speaking to Elle after being named “British Icon” at the magazine’s Style Awards.

It’s not the first time the 27-year-old actress has responded to the reaction her outfit last July received. She opened up about the “aggressive” and “vulgar” comments that were made about her breasts and nipples in an Instagram post at the time.

“What’s been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see,” she said.

“It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what’s worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be.”

Pugh went on to question: “Why are you so scared of breasts?”

