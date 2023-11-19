Red carpet fashion at the Billboard Music Awards 2023

(CNN) — The stars were not quite out in force at the Billboard Music Awards last night, which was held in several live venues across California. Instead, the occasion was a disparate affair with stars appearing remotely from “global locations, in the midst of sold-out tours, and in custom venues,” organizers said.

Fans on social media weren’t too happy about the new format, but that didn’t stop singers Mariah Carey, Karol G and Bebe Rexha from strutting their stuff on the various black carpets.

Carey was ready to reprise her role as the “Queen of Christmas” in a white pleated crystal trimmed minidress with faux fur lined sleeves, that gave a nod to her outfit in her 1994 hit single “All I want for Christmas is you,” while also bringing some 1960s glam with oversized oval sunglasses and thigh-high boots.

Colombian singer songwriter Karol G donned a sheer beige latex two-piece, its reddish-brown sinewy accents alongside the star’s wet-look hair styling giving her a just-out-of-the-shower feel. Meanwhile, songstress Bebe Rexha looked out of this world in a silver and metallic bustier with side train and mermaid skirt, sheer black gloves and a sparkling necklace.

See below for some of the looks from the evening’s black carpet.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.