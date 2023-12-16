The people using flight loopholes to save dollars

(CNN) — In travel news this week: the world’s most attractive city destinations, why fake olive oil is on the rise and the flight-booking hack travelers love but airlines hate.

Using legs to fly

Skiplagging is a covert way to save big dollars on air travel by booking a cheaper, multileg journey, then skipping out early at a connecting city. Some travelers love it, but airlines hate it and penalties can be stiff if you’re caught.

Skiplagging’s been around for years, but there’s a new, less risky way to save from multileg trips. A US company has just introduced Uber-style private airplane trips all over the States, with flights costing from $111. The bargains come by booking an “empty leg” repositioning flight. That’s where the aircraft has already been booked for one journey and can pick up passengers to take them to its next booked destination.

The only thing left for travelers to do, then, is look the part for private jet journeys. Our partners at CNN Underscored, a product reviews and recommendations guide owned by CNN, have these tips for building the perfect travel outfit.

Food and drink

Inflation, production shortages and increased consumer demand are greasing the wheels of a booming criminal industry in making fake olive oil. It’s made by mixing olive oil byproducts with other types of oil, and authorities have deemed some seized product as “unfit for consumption.”

Off Scotland’s rain-lashed west coast, the isle of Islay is famed for another much-desired golden liquid: whisky. This little island with a population of just 3,000 is home to nine of Scotland’s 145 distilleries.

Hundreds of thousands of visitors come to Islay each year to taste Scotch on home turf, but what is it that makes certain food and drink so much more exciting when encountered in their place of origin? There are a number of factors at play, from emotional to scientific.

Escape to the city

The three most attractive city destinations in the world are the French and Spanish capitals, plus a luxury shopping hub in the Middle East, according to a new report by Euromonitor International. Europe performed best in the top 100, followed by Asia.

Seoul was at No. 14 on the list, but South Korea’s “second city,” Busan, is a vibrant seaside metropolis of 3.5 million people and is fast emerging as a destination in its own right.

Our next recommendation, Shakhrisabz, is less of a household name (but if you get the guttural “kh” right, you’re almost there). This UNESCO-listed Uzbekistan city is filled with architectural wonders.

Christmas cheer

Saint Nicholas, who inspired the legend of Santa Claus, is buried in the town of Bari in southern Italy. The thing is, though, the locals aren’t so crazy about Father Christmas.

Other European towns and cities that are dishing out the festive charm this time of year include Gothenburg, Sweden, and Tromsø, Norway. Here are 12 winter wonderlands for your consideration.

But if you’re celebrating the season elsewhere, be it West Virginia or Thailand, we have our roundup of 16 luxury hotels that go all-out for Christmas, from twinkling lights to petit fours.

A big budget isn’t needed to capture the holiday spirit though. A little pub in Northern Ireland has won hearts across the world with its touching holiday commercial with an important message.

The air hostess and the bachelor

In 1964, United Airlines flight attendant Jerilyn Young was unsure if her boyfriend Bob Pelikan was in for the long haul. So, she decided to relocate to the other side of the US. Read what happened next.

In case you missed it

Meet the woman traveling around the United States in an Airstream with her husband and a goat.

No, the goat doesn’t drive.

The night train revolution has been hailed as an alternative to airplanes.

Here’s how that’s going.

Peek inside Italy’s most expensive historical retreat.

Rome’s Palazzo Vilòn opened this year to overnight guests.

As a kid, she posed with her pilot dad on a plane.

Years later, they recreated the photo – with a twist.

