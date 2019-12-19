Skip to Content
Health
By
New
Published 9:48 am

Illness forces 3rd Oregon school district to close

health20medical20MGN20graphic_1474649343303_4073940_ver1.0-1

HALSEY, Ore. (AP) — The Central Linn School District has shut down after dozens of students come down with the flu and norovirus.

KVAL-TV reports Central Linn Elementary and Central Linn Junior/Senior High School will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

After weeks of monitoring, school officials say a rapid increase of cases this week became a high concern. More than 20% of elementary school students and 30% of high school students have been out sick.

This closure comes after Sweet Home and Greater Albany schools were hit with the bug.

The school district plans to fully disinfect schools and reopen after holiday break on Jan. 6.

News / Oregon-Northwest / Top Stories

The Associated Press

