Health officials reminder: School Exclusion Day is Feb. 19

Central Oregon

Parents need to update children's immunization records by that date

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon public health departments are reminding parents that children will not be able to attend school or child care starting Wednesday, Feb. 19 if their school records show missing immunizations.

State law requires that all children in public and private schools, preschools, Head Start and certified child care facilities have up-to-date immunization records, or have a medical or non-medical exemption on file at their school.

“The goal of this law is to ensure that all children are protected against serious vaccine-preventable diseases,” said Deschutes County Health Services Director Dr. George Conway. “Ensuring that our schools have high immunization coverage helps protect our whole community from infectious diseases, including measles and pertussis.”

Letters have been sent to notify parents and guardians if their child needs immunizations to stay in school or child care. Many parents get letters because their child’s school or day care records are not up-to-date, even though the child may have all of their shots.

It is important for parents to update their child’s immunization record after every shot, officials said. If school and child care immunization records are not up-to-date, the child will be sent home on Feb. 19.

Parents seeking immunizations for their children should contact their health care provider, county public health department, or a School Based Health Center (SBHC) to make an appointment:

Crook County: (541) 447-5165, or to make an appointment at a School Based Health Center:

Prineville – Crook Kids Clinic SBHC – (541) 383-3005

Deschutes County: (541) 322-7499, or to make an appointment at a School Based Health Center:

Bend – Bend High SBHC – (541) 383-3005 or Ensworth SBHC - (541) 383-3005

Bend High SBHC – (541) 383-3005 or Ensworth SBHC - (541) 383-3005 La Pine – La Pine SBHC - (541) 536-0400

La Pine SBHC - (541) 536-0400 Redmond – Lynch SBHC - (541) 383-3005 or Redmond High SBHC - (541) 383-3005

Lynch SBHC - (541) 383-3005 or Redmond High SBHC - (541) 383-3005 Sisters – Sisters SBHC - (541) 526-6623

Jefferson County: (541) 475-4456, or to make an appointment at a School Based Health Center:

Madras – Madras High SBHC – (541) 383-3005

Pharmacists can also immunize children age 7 or older. Please contact your local pharmacy for details.

For more information about children’s immunizations, visit: www.deschutes.org/immunizations or call (541) 322-7499.