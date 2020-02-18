Coos Bay student, 16, dies from flu complications

Health

COOS BAY, Ore. (AP) — Officials say a 16-year-old student at a Coos Bay high school has died due to complications of Influenza B.

Coos Bay Public Schools Superintendent Bryan Trendell says the student at Marshfield High School died early Monday morning.

The World reports Marshfield High School Principal Travis Howard says he's been been in contact with an infectious disease specialist, who assured him that the school was not in danger of further infection or contamination.

Howard said the student was a football and baseball player and was also in band. He said a room was set up for students at the school who might need counseling.