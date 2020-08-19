C.O. medical providers are still urging you to get your flu shot

Health

More interested in vaccine, but COVID-19 means clinic restrictions

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ ) -- Many people are still battling the respiratory damages of COVID-19, and with flu season fast approaching, you may be wondering if the flu vaccine can also help against the coronavirus.

Mosaic Medical Director of Pharmacy Services Albert Noyes said Wednesday patients are hesitant to come in and get their flu vaccines, out of fear of contracting COVID-19.

Noyes said it's possible for patients to have both types of infections at the same time, so there is a high priority to get people vaccinated for the flu.

Because of the pandemic, there are a lot of restrictions when treating patients.

"I think there is an increased interest in getting the flu vaccine," Noyes said. "The difference this year, though, is because of the pandemic most clinics, ours included, are restricting access, physical access to the clinic. A lot of the work is being done through technology instead. Of course, vaccines can't be given that way."

Mosaic Medical has started administering flu vaccines through its drive-up service, to allow patients to stay in their cars.

Noyes said studies haven't shown that the flu vaccines can protect you from COVID-19, but he said contracting the flu and COVID can have detrimental affects on your health.

"If people are too afraid to get the vaccine or the flu shot this year, when they would normally otherwise do so, because of COVID, then we do expect those numbers to be high, and a higher mortality," Noyes said.

Noyes said they have two different types of flu vaccines to administer to patients, including one that is for those more high-risk or elderly patients.

He recommended that you continue to practice social distancing and proper hand-washing, because both can protect you from the flu and COVID-19.