Central Oregon Suicide Prevention Alliance hosts virtual event

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Saturday, Nov. 21, the Central Oregon Suicide Prevention Alliance, with the support of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, is hosting an event for anyone who has lost a loved one to suicide. The event will be held virtually from 2–3:30 p.m.

This event, which falls on International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day, will include a documentary produced by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention that offers a message of growth, resilience and connection. Following the documentary there will be guest speakers and small group discussions facilitated by trained individuals.

Also known as Survivor Day, International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day was designated in 1999 by the United States Congress as a day on which those affected by suicide can join together for healing and support.

Survivor Day always falls on the Saturday before American Thanksgiving, as the holidays are often a difficult time for suicide loss survivors.

Each year, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention supports Survivor Day events around the world in which suicide loss survivors come together to find connection, understanding and hope through their shared experience.

Registration is required, please use the following link to register: https://isosld.afsp.org/bend-oregon/

International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day Event

Saturday, Nov. 21, 2 – 3:30 p.m.

Virtual Event

For more information, please contact Cassidy Brewin, Deschutes County Health Services, at 541-322-7534.