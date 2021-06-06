Covid-19 cases fall, but unvaccinated children are a ‘vulnerable host’ for coronavirus, doctor says
Americans are getting a breath of fresh air as they enjoy the warmer weather and celebrate reopenings from the pandemic.
But as more adults get inoculated, experts draw attention to children who are not yet vaccinated.
Children now account for about 25% of total Covid-19 cases in the United States, said Dr. Richina Bicette, associate medical director at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.
“As adults get vaccinated and become more protected and immune to this virus, the virus is still in the community looking for a vulnerable host — and pediatric patients fit that description,” Bicette said.
Severe Covid-19 is not limited to older Americans. A study by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention examined more than 200 adolescents between the ages of 12 and 17 who were likely hospitalized primarily for Covid-19 in the first three months of 2021.
The report said while there were no deaths, nearly a third were admitted to intensive care units and roughly 5% required invasive mechanical ventilation.
Children 12 and older can receive the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, and outreach efforts have started in the race to protect teens who are eligible.
“I wanted to come get my vaccine because it’s going to benefit me, because of the summertime and also because I have to go to school,” said 14-year-old Aaliyah Jennings, who received her first vaccine dose Friday in New York.
Thursday, vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration will meet to discuss whether to authorize Covid-19 vaccines for children 11 and younger.
“What I think we’re going to do with that meeting is we’re going to decide what the parameters are for approval — either through emergency use authorization or for licensure — for much younger age groups,” said Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
The FDA has said it’ll likely want more discussion and data as it considers authorizing or approving vaccines in younger kids.
“Do we want a two-month follow-up? Do we want a six-month follow-up? What level of efficacy are we looking for?” Offit added. “It’s those sort of parameters we’ll be discussing.”
We’re not there yet, but we’re getting closer
There’s been progress in how people feel about the impact of the pandemic on their lives.
Only 41.9% of Americans had been fully vaccinated as of Sunday, according to CDC data. But most adults — 63.5% — had received at least one dose of vaccine.
About 66% of adults say their lives are at least somewhat back to normal, according to a recent Gallup survey.
“Almost all demographic subgroups of the population show large shifts since last fall in reports that their lives are back to normal,” the survey says.
The US averaged about 14,300 new cases per day over the past week, down from nearly 71,300 daily in mid-April, according to Johns Hopkins University data. During the country’s peak of infections last winter, the daily average of new cases eclipsed 250,000.
States are noticing the progress. Mass vaccination sites in Massachusetts will begin closing this month, Gov. Charlie Baker said, noting 79% of adult residents have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.
New Jersey passed a bill to end the public health emergency initiated by the Covid-19 pandemic as limits on group gatherings across the state are lifted.
And Hawaii moved to loosen some of its restrictions as it reaches a vaccine milestone. Gov. David Ige said Friday that he’s ending all restrictions for inter-county travel on June 15, saying 52% of his state’s population is fully vaccinated.
“The easing of travel restrictions is a direct result of our robust vaccination rate and a community that sacrificed and did what it had to do over the past year and a half to stop the spread of Covid-19,” Ige said.
Another possible perk of vaccination: Free beer
President Joe Biden’s goal of vaccinating 70% of adults with at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine by July 4 has proven difficult, and incentives ranging from scholarships to lotteries are being offered by states to drive demand for vaccines.
Now, enter free beer.
Anheuser-Busch teamed up with the White House in promising a round of free beers to those 21 and older if the country reaches its goal.
“Anheuser-Busch will buy America’s next round of beer, seltzer, non-alcoholic beverage or other A-B product,” the company said in a news release.
Royal Caribbean International announced Saturday that six of its ships will sail from major US ports in Florida and Texas starting in July.
The company is not requiring vaccines for passengers, but those who are not inoculated “will be required to undergo testing and follow other protocols,” Royal Caribbean said in a news release.
“This is it. Vacationers can finally plan to take their precious time off this summer and truly get away after what has been a challenging time for everyone,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International.
Barney.. another slow day for news. Keep up the bogus narrative… For the fake wannabe vaccine… Or called the Experimental Gene mRNA Therapy…
Blue Kool-Aid drinking for the sheeple. Lol
Says guy who has clearly been talked into a bunch of nonsense by watching cable news and right wing nut jobs spewing lies? Ok.
Well, now we know Fauci lied.
Covidiot!
Swill merchants peddling fear.
If CNN and “experts” say get it then you better get it. Otherwise obedient progressives will say mean things about you.
I am saddened by watching a “political science” community worried the Plandemic will die out on its own before every last freedom can be taken away in the name of safety.
The next one they dream up and release upon the world will have to be far worse now by necessity. This one just wasn’t scary enough to get everyone to march in lock step to the new party line.
Fauxchi is now again a proven fraud and the narrative is failing…
Too damn bad WE had to pay for the disease to be developed as well.
Just say NO!
We are now carrying the vaccination program to insanity, where we are ready to kill more people with the vaccine than would be killed by the disease. Since I about dropped my teeth over the State of Oregon requiring college kids to be vaccinated before they can return to class I have dug out more statistics to show how crazy this is. Here is what I have so far: first off this vaccine that is “very very safe” is not absolutely safe — we lose about 1 person per 40,000 vaccinated (in the first week after vaccination). In the State of Oregon from our Oregon Health Authority web site I find we have lost a total of 10 people in the “29 and below” age group to Covid19, of which we have a total of 1.5 million in the state. If we vaccinate all 1.5 million of those folks and if we keep to the 1/40,000 death rate that has shown so far for the vaccination program we’ll kill 37 people with the vaccine. So for the “29 and under” age group you are nearly 4 times as likely to die from the vaccination as you are from the disease.
And we are mandating the college kids to take that risk and are ready to encourage all the rest? Wow!
Got a link? We have seen NO official stats that show the vaccine has killed anyone, in Oregon or anywhere else. Have folks died after one or more doses? Yes. But correlation is not causation.
Cmon B- I didn’t comprehend this statement that way… “this vaccine that is “very very safe” is not absolutely safe — we lose about 1 person per 40,000 vaccinated (in the first week after vaccination).”… My understanding is that the vaccine has a 6% failure rate- and if someone dies after receiving the vaccine- that would account for the comment… not that the vaccine in itself has killed anyone- but I’m sure there are people out there who will have catastrophic allergic reactions… that happens with all drugs !
“Correlation is not causation” is the new mantra of the vax proponents, how about “where there’s smoke, there’s fire”. Evidence of causation is being suppressed.
“correlation is not causation”. Unless its covid…
A good point Barney but I think it is more directly connected than you are thinking. In order to become part of the statistics of 1/40,000 deaths the death has to occur shortly after the vaccination and to look to a doctor like it was an “adverse event” related to the vaccination and this doctor has to take the time to make a report that nobody is going to pay them for. I am sure you are right that we are not going to ever see “official statistics” showing deaths directly from vaccination. That’s not a narrative that would ever sell. Probably the small risk from vaccination is worth taking to protect us 70 plussers from the significant risk Covid presents to us, but the younger you are the less risk from Covid and somewhere there I think the risk/reward gets reversed. We should let people make their own decisions and they should have more complete risk information than they seem to be getting.
Did you see in today’s report that one of the three Oregon COVID-related (yeah, that) deaths is a 22-year-old? And everyone is noting that it’s younger folks getting very ill.
So I guess it boils down to who do you trust. If there wasn’t one person’s impact on others if they have COVID, it’d be an “easier” argument to make.
So let’s cut to the chase- that this article clearly avoids- what percent of the Wuhan Bat virus positive cases- are contact traced back to a child ??? Without this data- this fact- this bit of science… all you have is another heavy dose of propaganda !
Let’s title the article “kids blah blah” and end with “free beer”. Journalistic genius.
What a bunch covidiots! You maskholes are denying logic, common sense and now proof from data! How stupid can you be? Nevermind we know the answer!
Anyone care to discuss the dozens of cases the CDC is investigating of teenagers and young adults coming down with myocarditis after receiving the COVID vaccine?
