Need for emergency medical flights on the rise in Central Oregon

Health

COVID-19 cases, hospital capacity issues playing a role

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The need for air ambulance emergency flights has increased in Central Oregon, in large part due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Not only are severely ill COVID-19 patients being brought to hospitals by helicopter, patients are being flown to more distant locations, as local hospitals are at or near full capacity.

NewsChannel 21 reporter Leslie Cano will be speaking Tuesday with Life Flight, an air ambulance transport network, about the increase in medical transport requests they have been experiencing.

Cano also will be talking with a patient who was flown to St. Charles Bend by AirLink Critical Care Transport, the region's other air ambulance transport network, about his experience and the need for an emergency flight after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Her report is coming up on Fox @ 4.