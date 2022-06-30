OHA offers tips to help stay healthy, safe from summer hazards as you head out for the Fourth

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Oregon Health Authority is offering tips on staying safe and healthy as people head out for family gatherings, camping trips and other outdoor activities during the Fourth of July holiday.

“Here in Oregon, summer doesn’t really kick off until Independence Day, when we finally start seeing those regular stretches of sunny weather,” said Dean Sidelinger, MD, MSEd, health officer and state epidemiologist at OHA. “But with those long, hot days comes health hazards people should be aware of, and take steps to protect themselves.”

When summertime arrives, many people in Oregon head to lakes, rivers and beaches to cool off and recreate. There can be health risks related to summer fun such as harmful algal blooms at lakes, unpredictably cold water at rivers that can lead to hypothermia, and fecal bacteria at beaches. People camping and enjoying other outdoor activities can often encounter mosquitoes, ticks, bats and other wildlife that can carry diseases, and picnics with unrefrigerated food can be sources of foodborne illnesses.

There also are climate change-related summer risks, such as extreme heat and smoke from wildfires. And summertime activities may put some people at risk for excessive alcohol use or misuse of prescription pain killers or illicit opioids.

“Summer doesn’t have to be a bummer,” Sidelinger said. “All that’s required is simple preparation and a little bit of common sense.”

Here are links to tips for staying safe from summer’s common health risks: